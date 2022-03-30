Heckingbottom was appointed Blades boss on November 25, following the departure of Slavisa Jokanovic after just six months in charge.

An alternative Championship table, which has been calculated since Heckingbottom's arrival, would put United in a strong position to challenge for an automatic promotion place.

The table also makes good reading for Middlesbrough, who have enjoyed a resurgence under Chris Wilder since his appointment in early November.

The Blades were 16th when Jokanovic was sacked and even though Heckingbottom's appointment might have come too late to give them a realistic chance of a top-two spot, they are heading into the business end of the season with some momentum.

After the top two, Fulham and Bournemouth, the Blades are favourites to go up and secure an immediate return to the Premier League.

Having crunched the numbers, here's where Sheffield United would be in table if only matches since Heckingbottom was in charge mattered...

