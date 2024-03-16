This was despite the fact that the Terriers, also in the relegation zone, saw Sorba Thomas dismissed after 58 minutes with the hosts spurning the chance to cash in and claim their first victory since Boxing Day and just a fourth of a torrid campaign.

Richardson, whose side came into the game on the back of bruising 5-0 defeats at Norwich and Coventry respectively, said: “It was better than last week, the players needed my support and leadership to recover from weeks like that. I’d like to think they have got it in abundance this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It was a positive with a clean sheet in a local derby, which was competitive. We started the game well and were obviously disappointed with the end result with them going down to ten men.

Rotherham United boss Leam Richardson, pictured on the touchline versus Huddersfield Town. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

"Our habits have got to be better and we have to counter-press better and go wide and have really strong habits. That’s what we have been speaking about since I have been in the building.

"With games like that, you want a functioning and strong team with repetitions on the pitch.

"But the lads were on the floor as you can imagine and I’ve had to pick them up this week and change shape a little bit and get more forward runners on the pitch and be more dynamic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It helps when players come back fit and there’s more competition for places. It’s the second time since I have been here we have been able to fill the bench, albeit with a few lads that probably could only do 10 or 15 minutes. It was still a positive.

"Is a draw a fair result? probably yes. I don’t think any keeper had to work hard to keep the ball out of the net, which is disappointing.