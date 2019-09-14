ANALYSIS: Hull City unable to twist the knife on Wigan Athletic

Hull City are buying into Grant McCann’s methods but they were not clinical enough in either box in their 2-2 draw with Wigan Athletic.

The Tigers’ encouraging start to life under the Northern Irishman had probably not been reflected by a return of just five points from August.

They were really hoping to kick on against a side who arrived in East Yorkshire with just two away wins in 26 attempts at this level.

But, after coming from behind to lead through goals by Jarrod Bowen and Kamil Grosicki, City neither put the issue beyond doubt or had the defensive nous to see the game out.

Joe Gelhardt’s first ever senior goal earned Wigan a precious away point and cast a mood of frustration over the KCOM Stadium.

On the plus side Hull do look like a side very clear on what their manager is asking.

McCann’s mantra is based on high energy and pressing. When you have the ball express yourself. When you lose the ball win it back quickly.

There was certainly plenty of the latter. Hull’s enthusiasm and endeavour could not be faulted.

But after getting themselves into a position of strength they lacked the quality and incisiveness to twist the knife – with striker Tom Eaves enduring a particularly frustrating afternoon in front of goal.

Hull did not start the game anywhere near the high tempo that McCann demands and, after allowing Wigan some useful early possession, found themselves behind after eight minutes.

Charlie Mulgrew’s inswinging freekick was flicked towards goal by Kieffer Moore and George Long’s parry fell kindly for Chey Dunkley to convert from close range.

Wigan’s lead last barely 120 seconds; just enough time for one chorus of ‘How **** must you be? We’re winning away’ from their hardy travelling support.

Grosicki got in down the left channel and crossed for Bowen who tucked home the rebound after his first effort was blocked.

With a spring in their step the Tigers’ closing down intensified and good work from Eaves, winning the ball back high up the field, led to their second goal on 20 minutes.

Grosicki again broke down the left and after being upended by Nathan Byrne promptly picked himself up and superbly curled the resultant free-kick into the top corner.

Eaves twice went close to extending the advantage, seeing one header go over and another diverted wide by David Marshall, as the Tigers began to express themselves.

Wigan’s early enthusiasm had significantly waned, although Eric Lichaj had to make an excellent block to deny Moore from point blank range just before the break.

The second period started slowly. Hull remained largely in control but the visitors carried a threat on the counter.

Left back Callum Elder went close to a debut goal, Kevin Stewart thundered an effort narrowly wide and only a brilliant save from Marshall prevented Grosicki curling home another free-kick with Eaves unable to profit from the rebound.

Wigan had shown few signs of finding an equaliser but a flash of individual brilliance from substitute Joe Gelhardt got them level on 75 minutes.

The 17-year-old striker collected the ball, turned neatly in the box and fired a powerful left foot shot past Long.