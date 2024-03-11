Anass Zaroury praises Hull City performance against Leicester City, but calls for more concentration

The Tigers are unashamed about targeting victory in May's Championship play-offs and whilst drawing 2-2 with a Leicester City side they beat in the east Midlands in September bodes well, a fourth successive draw saw them drop out of the top six in their final game before Easter.

On-loan Zaroury, who added to a goal at Southampton with his first in Hull, said it showed his side’s quality and where they must still sharpen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It was a really intense game but these are the games we like. I really enjoyed it," reflected the winger, who won last season's title with Burnley.

"We want to win every game so we were happy at our game, but not 100 per cent. It was really intense and in the Premier League it’s about hard work, a lot of running and what we saw here."

Zaroury's excellent 60th-minute finish put Hull – who missed an early Fabio Carvalho penalty – in front for a second time but Leicester equalised 14 seconds after the restart through Sheffield Jamie Vardy.

"These are the moments Leicester were waiting for, for us to be switched off, so we have to be really concentrated the whole game," said Zaroury, whose pressing made Carvalho's opening goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We all did our job very well, it was part of the plan and a good performance.

JUMPING FOR JOY: Hull City's Anass Zaroury celebrates his first goal in East Yorkshire

"It’s a very good feeling to score, especially home and I’m looking forward to more.

"We have a talented squad, a lot of quality that can get promotion.

"That’s what we are working for every day, we wake up with this objective and we will do everything for it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull were cheered off by a sold-out crowd having been booed at the final whistle of Tuesday's 1-1 draw with Birmingham City.

"That’s the beautiful part of football, you have a next game three or four days so you get the chance to put it right straight away," said Zaroury. "We were very disappointed after Tuesday, but it’s good to have these moments to come back again and work hard."

With Coventry City in FA Cup quarter-final action next weekend, then an international break, Hull do not play again until Stoke City’s Good Friday visit.

The middle week of the three will be spent at a training camp in Antalya, Turkey.