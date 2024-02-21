Andre Breitenreiter attracted to Huddersfield Town by mixture of vision and realism

The 50-year-old is Yorkshire's third German Championship manager, following Leeds United's Daniel Farke and Sheffield Wednesday's Danny Rohl, and Huddersfield's third head coach from the country.

It means he comes into the job with his eyes wide open but he is less interested in what has gone before, more about how the club plans to move forward.

Appointing a coach who played aggressive, attacking football and who had a track record of bringing through players from the academy Town are revamping was important to the club, and the clarity of their plans attracted Breitenreiter.

"I had a clear idea for my future role," said Breitenreiter, whose former clubs include Schalke and Hannover. "I had many offers but for me it's really always important to be able to develop something with a team, with a club, with the players and to acheive it when you have a good vision.

"We had a really good first Zoom meeting with the sporting director Mark Cartwright and I felt really good after this.

"After this I spoke to the CEO, Jake Edwards, and the owner, Mr (Kevin) Nagle, about realistic goals for the future.

"I felt really good that I could work very closely in this consellation. This is the reason why I'm here."

VISION: Andre Breitenreiter (right) with Huddersfield Town's sporting director Mark Cartwright

Breitenreiter coached Kachunga at Padeborn, and when the forward moved to Huddersfield, he watched him at the John Smith's Stadium and spoke with his compatriot Wagner, the most successful Terriers manager of recent years.

Breitenreiter has not yet spoken to Wagner but plans to, but has already had a test from Kachunga giving him the lowdown on his next club.

But before Huddersfield can get ideas above their station, the first task is to avoid relegation to League One, and with 15 games to go, they are only two points above the safety line.

"When you watched the last games in the last few weeks under the interim coach, Jon (Worthington), and his staff they did really well and the players are thinking positively now, they believe in what we want to do," said Breitenreiter.

"We want to go further this way and put in some new details.

"The team has high potential to stay in this league.

"I think it's possible and I'm sure we will stay in this league this season.

"We need hard work but I believe in this team and these talented players.

"We cannot change everything in two days but later we want to have good ball possession play and build from beind but always play with conviction and belief and our players should know what they have to do in their position.