Andre Breitenreiter hails Huddersfield Town's determination after comeback win against Watford

New Huddersfield Town boss Andre Breitenreiter hailed the determination his side showed to win in his first game in charge.
By YP Sport
Published 24th Feb 2024, 19:56 GMT

The 2-1 comeback win over Watford already looks vital for Huddersfield, who remain just two points outside the relegation zone but have overtaken Stoke City to move up a place to 19th.

Breitenreiter said: “On the pitch and outside it, after Danny Ward scored [his first] we had the belief that we could win this game. This is what I want to see and what I like to see.

“We played further to attack and to press high, and had the conviction to score again. The players, the team, they deserved to win this game, absolutely.

Andre Breitenreiter made a winning start to life at Huddersfield Town. Image: Martin Rose/Getty ImagesAndre Breitenreiter made a winning start to life at Huddersfield Town. Image: Martin Rose/Getty Images
Andre Breitenreiter made a winning start to life at Huddersfield Town. Image: Martin Rose/Getty Images

“Celebrating the win after the game with the fans…they gave us a lot of good support and we have to really say thank you to them. It was absolutely fantastic watching smiling faces, from the supporters and from the players. I’m very happy.

“I’ve collected so many impressions this week. Some things are different from Germany or Switzerland, but I like it because the mentality is very high. This is a really traditional stadium, and it was special – and it’s really good for me to start with a win.”

