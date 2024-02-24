Andre Breitenreiter hails Huddersfield Town's determination after comeback win against Watford

The 2-1 comeback win over Watford already looks vital for Huddersfield, who remain just two points outside the relegation zone but have overtaken Stoke City to move up a place to 19th.

Breitenreiter said: “On the pitch and outside it, after Danny Ward scored [his first] we had the belief that we could win this game. This is what I want to see and what I like to see.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We played further to attack and to press high, and had the conviction to score again. The players, the team, they deserved to win this game, absolutely.

Andre Breitenreiter made a winning start to life at Huddersfield Town. Image: Martin Rose/Getty Images

“Celebrating the win after the game with the fans…they gave us a lot of good support and we have to really say thank you to them. It was absolutely fantastic watching smiling faces, from the supporters and from the players. I’m very happy.