Although he has injuries aplenty elsewhere In his eight games as Terriers coach, the German has never had it so good in terms of the attacking options available to him.

But his decisions are complicated by the fact that many do not currently have 90 minutes in their legs.

And it was their work defensively which impressed him as much as their attacking output in the dramatic 1-0 win over Millwall.

MINOR PROBLEM: Huddersfield Town's Bojan Radulovic

"First of all we have to decide what to do in the game because we now have many strikers who want to play," said Breitenreiter. "It worked well on Saturday but Tuesday is another game.

"We also need the mentality and passion, then we have to find the right solutions. We didn't find them in the first 25 minutes of the last game and we spoke about that.

"It's important to play with the right mentality and to win duels but to make a difference you also need the (tactical) solutions in ball possession.

""We have to try to play because it's never enough to try to play long balls and cross fingers for the second ball. We want to keep it simple at this moment because we are without many players, like Jack Rudoni or Radinio Balker, so we have to find the right solution without them.

"We will see how we decide (to play) on Tuesday with our starting XI.

"Bojan got a little injury from Saturday, he got a stamp, and will train in the afternoon.

"All the other players are fit and there's no new information about the injured players so we hope to travel with the same squad."

Goalless beforehand, January signings Rhy Healey (twice) and Radulovic have between them scored in each of the last three games, but Breitenreiter has been as pleased with what they have done without the ball.