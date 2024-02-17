The former Schalke, Hoffenheim and FC Zurich boss arrived in England on Friday - ahead of starting work next week - and will watch his new side from the stands against Yorkshire rivals Hull City today.

Caretaker manager Worthington takes charge for the final time before handing the baton to Breitenreiter, who has signed a two-and-a-half year deal.

The German, 50, has earned plaudits on the continent - and levels of success - with a high-energy, front-foot ‘gegenpressing’ style of football.

New Huddersfield Town head coach Andre Breitenreiter, pictured in his time in charge at German side Hoffenheim. Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images.

Culturally, his credo fits in with successful Terriers sides of the past, most notably in the era of his compatriot David Wagner.

Town’s reversion to a high-tempo style has been evident during the interim period under Worthington, whose side have caught the eye with stylish performances against Sheffield Wednesday, Southampton and Sunderland.

Town have picked up six precious points along the way and are five points above the relegation zone.

Worthington said: “Ultimately, it’s great for Andre coming in because the players are in a good place and it’s just continuing that momentum."

Stressing his belief that Breitenreiter is a good ‘fit’ for Town, he continued: “I think so. Hopefully he will continue that momentum and with his track record and style, I can only see that being the case.

“With the way Andre sees the game and what he’s done at previous clubs, then I am sure he’s in a position where he can kick that on.

"The club means everything to me and I have been here for such a long time. And ultimately for me, I absolutely want the appointment to be right and I am 100 per cent supportive behind that. I am sure it will be and a strong end to the season.”

A former fans’ favourite in his playing days, Worthington reverts back to his role as academy manager after today’s game.

While he has been afforded plaudits for his caretaker stint in charge, the modest 40-year-old is eager that the bouquets are bestowed to the players.