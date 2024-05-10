Andre Breitenreiter leaves Huddersfield Town by mutual consent after relegation from Championship

ANDRE BREITENREITER has left relegated Huddersfield Town by mutual consent.

The German had entered into discussions over his future with the Terriers hierarchy following the club’s final game of the Championship season at Ipswich Town on Saturday, when relegation was confirmed.

The 50-year-old, who joined the club in February, took charge of 13 fixtures, winning twice.

Following talks this week, the club and Breitenreiter decided to amicably part company.

Huddersfield Town's manager André Breitenreiter looks on prior to the recent Sky Bet Championship match against Birmingham City at the John Smith's Stadium. Photo: Jess Hornby/PA Wire.

Owner and chairman Kevin Nagle commented: “I have enjoyed the opportunity to work with André over the past three months and he departs with our best wishes, while contingencies in place have seen our recruitment process for a new Head Coach advance.

"Supporters should rest assured that all decisions made are with the best intentions of our club in mind, and we look forward to moving on in a positive manner with a new head coach dedicated to our ideals and vision, with our plans for pre-season and ambitions for the year ahead unmoved.”

Breitenreiter had been heavily critical regarding the attitude of some players for their part in Town’s pitiful demotion to League One in 2023-24 and has said that the playing side of the club needs a comprehensive ‘reset' this summer.

