Town were effectively relegated from the second tier following their 1-1 draw against Birmingham City, with fourth-from-bottom Plymouth Argyle’s vastly superior goal difference meaning that they will return to League One for the first time since 2011-12 at the end of a bruising campaign.

Following the game at Portman Road, a potentially pivotal one for Ipswich Town in their automatic promotion chase, Breitenreiter will hold an extensive debrief with club overlords over the way forward for Town - and his own role will also be discussed.

He said: “We have to be professional for the last game and maybe decide the promotion battle. It’s our task to do our job.

Huddersfield Town's manager André Breitenreiter looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match against Birmingham City at the John Smith's Stadium. Photo: Jess Hornby/PA Wire.

"We want to finish the season with a good result and after we have hold conversations about individuals and about the future.

"The whole analysis will take place after the season.

"It is difficult to win with 15 goals next weekend. But we weren’t relegated today.”

On the game, which saw Rhys Healey cancel out Koji Miyoshi’s opener early in the second half, the German added: “We played with a line-up where I expected a lot of heart, passion and willingness to work defensively and that was one of the reasons why we didn’t show up in the last game (versus Swansea).

"We expected more from some players (against Swansea). I saw a really good performance today.

"We had a lot of mistakes, for sure, but mistakes are normal, but there was a heart, passion and willingness to fight as a team and supporters see this on the pitch, they accept a misplaced pass sometimes.

"In the second half, we played really good to create some chances after the equaliser. We had so many chances later to score the second goal.

"You need a portion of luck and to be honest, we’ve had so many problems in the last few weeks and maybe the whole year. Maybe it’s the right thing that we know we are down. I am sorry for the fans that I couldn’t handle the group like I wanted (regularly), with injuries and referees decisions not helping.