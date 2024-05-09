Andre Breitenreiter on Huddersfield Town fans deserving 'honest boys' as talks continue over his own future - as Kevin Nagle makes pledge
Namely that the players who he has clear issues with in the club’s dressing room will struggle to find a ‘good new club’ in his words.
The German head coach has been holding talks about his future with Town’s hierarchy this week in the wake of the club’s relegation to League One.
He has been severely critical of the attitude of certain unnamed players during his time at Huddersfield and has stressed that the playing side of the club needs a complete ‘reset’ and culture shift ahead of the Terriers’ first season in the third tier since 2011-12.
It’s something that owner Kevin Nagle has pledged to usher in, insisting that only fully-committed players will be with the club going forward.
As declarations of intent go, it is a clear one. But moving on certain players might not necessarily be straightforward.
Breitenreiter said: “You need other (new) characters to have success. For that, you have to find the right players for the future. Fans deserve honest boys.
"We have a lot of them and good characters. Maybe sometimes, you can handle two or three times (of poor behaviour from other players), but the group was too big.
"When you ask them, I know the answer: ‘Oh, there were four managers this season, they were not the right ones.’ They always find excuses.
"We will see which players find a good new club because the other clubs ask about characters and then it must be difficult to find clubs. But we will see what happens in the future."
Meanwhile, Nagle delivered something akin to a mea culpa for Town’s painful relegation to League One in an open letter to supporters.
He highlighted issues across several aspects of the club, but acknowledged that the buck ultimately stopped with him and took ‘full responsibility’ for one of the most fraught seasons at the club in modern times.
On overseeing a culture shift on the playing side, Nagle said: "Having found ourselves at the tail end of the league for two consecutive seasons, it is more than clear that change is needed.
"For you supporters, 10 of the last 12 seasons have been spent fighting relegation, and that’s a cycle we need to stop. Just as you do, we only want individuals at our club, on and off the pitch, who want to work and give their all for Huddersfield Town.
"That feeling will underline our approach to our summer trading. With the proper preparation, the fitness, intent and togetherness of our team should no longer be areas in which we are questioned."
Addressing supporters directly, he continued: "Your frustration, anger, disbelief, antipathy and hurt is not only shared, but understood.
"While we cannot take back the season that is now behind us and undo overnight the problems of old that have been allowed to fester for too long, we can seek to learn from the past and do better going forward, and it is my feeling that we already are.”
After going public in his concerns about the culture among certain players, Breitenreiter pledged to be similarly candid in his talks with the club’s hierarchy this week. An update on his own future is expected shortly.
He said: "To be honest, I would prefer to play in the Championship than play in the next step.
"For sure, you need characters, but also quality as you have to dominate the league and make the difference. I don’t know if it is possible with players relegated from the Championship.
"We have to speak with all the reasonable people and take the right decisions."