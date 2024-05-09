WHILE Andre Breitenreiter is taking time to reflect on whether he wants to be a coach in ‘the third league’ with Huddersfield Town, he is unequivocal about one thing.

Namely that the players who he has clear issues with in the club’s dressing room will struggle to find a ‘good new club’ in his words.

The German head coach has been holding talks about his future with Town’s hierarchy this week in the wake of the club’s relegation to League One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has been severely critical of the attitude of certain unnamed players during his time at Huddersfield and has stressed that the playing side of the club needs a complete ‘reset’ and culture shift ahead of the Terriers’ first season in the third tier since 2011-12.

Huddersfield Town head coach André Breitenreiter, pictured at the final whistle after the Terriers' heavy home loss to Swansea City. Picture: Tony Johnson.

It’s something that owner Kevin Nagle has pledged to usher in, insisting that only fully-committed players will be with the club going forward.

As declarations of intent go, it is a clear one. But moving on certain players might not necessarily be straightforward.

Breitenreiter said: “You need other (new) characters to have success. For that, you have to find the right players for the future. Fans deserve honest boys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have a lot of them and good characters. Maybe sometimes, you can handle two or three times (of poor behaviour from other players), but the group was too big.

"When you ask them, I know the answer: ‘Oh, there were four managers this season, they were not the right ones.’ They always find excuses.

"We will see which players find a good new club because the other clubs ask about characters and then it must be difficult to find clubs. But we will see what happens in the future."

Meanwhile, Nagle delivered something akin to a mea culpa for Town’s painful relegation to League One in an open letter to supporters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He highlighted issues across several aspects of the club, but acknowledged that the buck ultimately stopped with him and took ‘full responsibility’ for one of the most fraught seasons at the club in modern times.

On overseeing a culture shift on the playing side, Nagle said: "Having found ourselves at the tail end of the league for two consecutive seasons, it is more than clear that change is needed.

"For you supporters, 10 of the last 12 seasons have been spent fighting relegation, and that’s a cycle we need to stop. Just as you do, we only want individuals at our club, on and off the pitch, who want to work and give their all for Huddersfield Town.

"That feeling will underline our approach to our summer trading. With the proper preparation, the fitness, intent and togetherness of our team should no longer be areas in which we are questioned."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Addressing supporters directly, he continued: "Your frustration, anger, disbelief, antipathy and hurt is not only shared, but understood.

"While we cannot take back the season that is now behind us and undo overnight the problems of old that have been allowed to fester for too long, we can seek to learn from the past and do better going forward, and it is my feeling that we already are.”

After going public in his concerns about the culture among certain players, Breitenreiter pledged to be similarly candid in his talks with the club’s hierarchy this week. An update on his own future is expected shortly.

He said: "To be honest, I would prefer to play in the Championship than play in the next step.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For sure, you need characters, but also quality as you have to dominate the league and make the difference. I don’t know if it is possible with players relegated from the Championship.