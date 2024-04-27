Andre Breitenreiter on why Huddersfield Town's race is not run amid 'crazy' Championship

Second-from-bottom Town host relegation rivals Birmingham City - one place and two points above them - in a ‘do-or-die’ fixture at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday.

The Terriers will drop down into League One for the first time since 2011-12 if they lose.

Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday are one place above the drop zone and also face a huge afternoon.

Huddersfield Town head coach Andre Breitenreiter, whose side will be relegated if they lose at home to Birmingham City on Saturday. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

They welcome fifth-placed West Brom at a sold-out Hillsborough in their last home game of the campaign.

Breitenreiter has seen enough of Town to know what they are capable of when they apply themselves as a team and follow a game plan and are unstinting and selfless in their efforts and approach.

It was seen at Bristol City a fortnight ago, with only a diabolical refereeing call denying them three precious and deserved points in stoppage time.

The same starting line-up plumbed the depths seven days later in unacceptable fashion against Swansea, which saw many observers start to write Town’s obituaries.

Should the good side of Town turn up on Saturday, then all is not yet lost, according to Breitenreiter.

He said: "I believe and I spoke to sporting director Mark Cartwright and CEO Jake Edwards and they also have the belief and the owner Kevin Nagle also believes in us.

"It’s a do-or-die game. To be honest, football is crazy. It’s possible because when we play like the game before (last weekend) and this was the same line-up against Swansea as at Bristol, we couldn’t expect it.

"They showed a very good performance at Bristol and a willingness to work defensively and not only shine offensively. When you don’t have the highest quality, you need mentality in every game.”

Breitenreiter has stressed that his players reaction to those catastrophic events of last weekend has been good on the training ground.

Replicating it where it really matters is something completely different as he is quick to acknowledge.

He commented: “We try to give and prepare everything to make sure the players are ready. It has worked sometimes, but once again it’s then on the players on the pitch and they have to show a reaction from Saturday as normally you should be angry.

"When you play like last week, every League Two team could play better than we did in the last 15 minutes and this was unacceptable. Some want to take the next step to play Premier League maybe, but in that way, no chance.

"We need the attitude, character and willingness. We have a lot of players who have showed me this for the whole time.

"It’s not everything negative and bad. We have a lot of players who give their best and accept their qualities (limitations) and know what they can bring on the pitch and that is what I like and what we need.

"When you don’t have the highest quality, then you have to accept (this). But it’s also possible to win games with not the best team.

"Look at Ipswich, they were promoted last season. Now they have the next chance. It’s not a question of their quality, but they stay together and have a good philosophy on the pitch and aren’t offended when some players aren’t on the pitch.

"This is the team spirit you need.”

Town must make one forced change with Tom Lees (knee) out for the last two games of the season.

Breitenreiter will make a morning call regarding his final starting line-up and it will be more to do with his gut instincts as to who he feels he can trust on a fateful day in Town’s season as opposed to fitness issues.

He added: “It’s clear we need changes and we have one chance for sure because of Tom Lees. Then, we wait up to Saturday.