Andre Breitenreiter throws down gauntlet to Huddersfield Town's Jack Rudoni in Premier League pursuit plus a summer warning to players
The former AFC Wimbledon player has made a marked impact since joining the club on a four-year deal in June 2022. But just as Neil Warnock sought to cajole something extra out of the talented 22-year-old, so does the current Terriers head coach.
Breitenreiter, whose side face a key trip to rock-bottom Rotherham United on Saturday, said: "I would say he is a big talent with high potential and quality.
"But I expect a little bit more from him as I know he has the quality to make the difference.
"His dream and wish is to play in the Premier League and for this, he has to show a little bit more.
"It is not only about having a good technique or playing a good pass. The more important thing is to keep clear in his head, mentally and always being humble and showing he is not a ‘super-star.’
"He is not a player like this, but he has to work more than the others when he wants to play in the Premier League."
In Town's parlous predicament, Breitenreiter wants to see players - Rudoni and all of his team-mates - conforming to the team ethic first and foremost in a bid to help pull the club away from trouble.
And the German has issued a warning down the line to those who do not possess the requisite hunger to improve and evolve under him as part of his brave new world at Huddersfield.
The Town chief, whose side have lost their last two league matches ahead of Saturday’s derby , continued: “I will help him (Rudoni) for this as he is a good character and all the players who accept and want to improve for the first step, I believe that they have the right coach.
"But when there are players who make their own things, then I am not the right coach for them and then we have to decide and make a decision in the summer.
"You only have success when all the players want to improve, develop and be hungry and have the will to win. We need winners’ mentalities.”