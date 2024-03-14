The former AFC Wimbledon player has made a marked impact since joining the club on a four-year deal in June 2022. But just as Neil Warnock sought to cajole something extra out of the talented 22-year-old, so does the current Terriers head coach.

Breitenreiter, whose side face a key trip to rock-bottom Rotherham United on Saturday, said: "I would say he is a big talent with high potential and quality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"But I expect a little bit more from him as I know he has the quality to make the difference.

Huddersfield Town midfielder Jack Rudoni, pictured in derby action against Leeds United recently. Picture: Ed Sykes/Getty Images.

"His dream and wish is to play in the Premier League and for this, he has to show a little bit more.

"It is not only about having a good technique or playing a good pass. The more important thing is to keep clear in his head, mentally and always being humble and showing he is not a ‘super-star.’

"He is not a player like this, but he has to work more than the others when he wants to play in the Premier League."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Town's parlous predicament, Breitenreiter wants to see players - Rudoni and all of his team-mates - conforming to the team ethic first and foremost in a bid to help pull the club away from trouble.

And the German has issued a warning down the line to those who do not possess the requisite hunger to improve and evolve under him as part of his brave new world at Huddersfield.

The Town chief, whose side have lost their last two league matches ahead of Saturday’s derby , continued: “I will help him (Rudoni) for this as he is a good character and all the players who accept and want to improve for the first step, I believe that they have the right coach.

"But when there are players who make their own things, then I am not the right coach for them and then we have to decide and make a decision in the summer.