Andre Breitenreiter wants more ruthless Huddersfield Town - but he thinks Easter might help

Monday's 1-1 draw with Stoke City featured a first Terriers goal for Bojan Radulovic, just as Friday's 3-1 defeat to Coventry City brought fellow January signing Rhys Healey's maiden strike.

But Breitenreiter pointed to the late chances which could have brought a smash-and-grab win as where his side must get better.

Substitute Delano Burgzorg shot at goalkeeper Daniel Iversen from a tight angle after outmuscling Luke McNally in the 88th minute and top-scorer Michael Helik headed over at a stoppage-time corner.

"We are happy with the performance of the team," said Breitenreiter. "We had a lot of injuries but our young team did really well.

"After the first 10 minutes we controlled the first half, we used the space between the last row.

"It was important to see them play as a team and we scored a wonderful goal from Bojan Radulovic.

"In the second half we conceded another goal of the month (to Ki-Jana Hoever), it's really unbelievable, but to be honest we must defend better – tighter – so it's not so easy.

PLEASED WITH THE PERFORMANCE: Huddersfield Town coach Andre Breitenreiter

"After the goal we struggled for 10 to 15 minutes but at the end of the game whether it's fair or not fair we should take the lead again. We had big chances and some set pieces.

"We are usually better in the stats – expected goals – but don't win. We don't capitalise on opportunities.

"At the end it was the same – we needed goals and if we got one we would have won this game."

Radulovic was very emotional after curling a shot into the net after 45 minutes.

"He had a really bad start," explained his manager. "He started against Sheffield (Wednesday) and was (brought) off at half-time. Then he had some little injuries and for a striker especially it's not so easy to come back and play confidently.

"I'm sure now he feels so much more confidence to help us in the next few weeks.

"You could see he was really exhausted after 60 minutes but it's okay. They have to accept it and give their best over 45 or 60 minutes, then we can make substitutions.

"He's trained now for 12 days with the team and showed he has the quality to score goals. He needed only one shot, like Rhys Healey last week.

"It's always important to have strikers scoring goals. Danny Ward's not been with the team for now over one week because of another little injury so it's good to have two more strikers score goals because now they have a good feeling.

"You could see Rhys Healey was sharper when he came on."

Just as they needed goals, Town need a win, having drawn three and lost three since Breitenreiter started his tenure with victory at Watford.