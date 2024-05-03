The German has been candid in calling out the behaviour of some unnamed players and - speaking after last Saturday’s draw with Birmingham which effectively confirmed relegation - he said he’d experienced ‘unacceptable’ things in his time at the club which he hadn’t witnessed in 30 years in football.

He has also revealed that he known about the extent of the problems back in February, he probably wouldn’t have taken on the challenge.He added: “When I decided for Huddersfield for this idea, you can be sure if I had known about all the things and problems in the team, maybe I would have decided another way.

"But because of the conversations with the owner, Mark Cartwright and Jake Edwards and also with my connections with Huddersfield, (I did).

Huddersfield Town's manager André Breitenreiter looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match against Birmingham City at the John Smith's Stadium. Photo: Jess Hornby/PA Wire.

"It was the right decision for me, but I hadn’t expected that the problems were so big in the team. So now we have to finish the season as good as possible and speak openly with those responsible about many things.

"It’s clear Town need a reset start, for sure. Many things need to change.”

Breitenreiter has pledged to ‘tell the truth’ about the extent of the problems when he speaks about his own future with the Town hierarchy next week.On his own situation, he added: “I cannot tell you as first of all, we have to hold the conversations and it’s my responsibility to tell the truth.“I am not here for a long time and have to be careful because of losing my job. But I want to have success everywhere, so I have to be responsible.

I appreciate the conversations of all the people around the club, the owner, the sporting director and the CEO where we really work closely with each other. They told me about the problems when I signed.