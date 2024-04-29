Town’s second-tier tenure is all but over following their 1-1 draw with fellow strugglers Birmingham City.

To survive, the Terriers need to win at Ipswich Town and overcome a huge goal difference of 15 goals with Plymouth Argyle - and also hope Birmingham fail to win on the final day.Appointed in February, Breitenreiter says he will discuss his own future after the season ends at Portman Road.Following Saturday’s game, the German revealed in a radio interview of his unhappiness with certain players, some of whom ‘left early’ afterwards.

Further alluding to issues among some of his squad, he said: “I cannot tell you about some of the unacceptable things that have happened here in the last two and a half months.

Crestfallen Huddersfield Town players react to the 1-1 draw after the final whistle of the Sky Bet Championship match with Birmingham City at the John Smith's Stadium, a result which has effectively relegated the Terriers. Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images.

"Things that I haven’t experienced in my 30 years in the (football) business.

"After the season, I can tell you maybe some things more if it’s the right moment or if it’s necessary.

"But now we have to concentrate on the last game."

The 50-year-old, whose side have won just twice in his 12 matches in charge, says that the club must reflect upon events over a dreadful season before plotting the way forward next term when Town will be playing in League One for the first time since 2011-12.

In terms of his own future, Breitenreiter, who signed a two-and-a-half year deal, says it’s ‘too early’ to say, but his comments regarding ‘many, many problems’ he has experienced in his short time at the club seem to cast doubt upon that, as it stands.

Asked whether he wants to stay, he continued: “It’s not just on me to speak about all these things.

"The club must reflect on the whole season – I’m the fourth manager this season, so it’s clear there must be some big problems in the club, in the team.

"The club is responsible and has to discuss some things with me and some things without me.

"We stay really close together and Mark Cartwright is a really good sporting director.

"He’s also not responsible for the team composition – the team was built before his time – and Jake Edwards (CEO) and I have also had good talks.

"They were the reason I signed for Huddersfield; because of the visions for the future if first we should cross the line.

"But it was not possible because of many, many problems."

Candidly, Breitenreiter accepts that he is also culpable for his part in Town’s relegation and is not shying away from that.

He said: “I never find excuses for myself; I’m not such a character.

"Maybe some individuals find excuses for themselves, but not me.

"It was possible to stay in the league. We needed more clean sheets and more goals to win games.