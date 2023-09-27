Andre Green is pleased Viktor Johansson has become the goalkeeper he always knew he could, but the Swede's value to Rotherham United goes beyond his defensive work.

In three years in South Yorkshire, Johansson has established himself as one of the Championship's finest goalkeepers, and broken into the Sweden squad.

The two 25-year-olds spent time in Aston Villa's academy as teenagers, and now they have been reunited at the New York Stadium, Green is delighted to see how Johansson has flourished.

"He's unreal," said Green, whose career path took him to Sheffield Wednesday and two years with Slovan Bratislava before joining Rotherham in the summer.

"I was with him in the academy so I've grown up with him and he's always been unbelievably good. He's always pulling off these heroic saves and diving everywhere.

"When he went down on Saturday holding his shoulder (during the 1-1 draw with Preston North End) you're thinking, 'Come on Vik, we need you to stay on the pitch.'

"I'm happy for him because coming up through where we were he didn't get a chance so I'm happy for him to be one of the main players here and the fans love him too."

And forward Green pointed out that Johansson – who moved to Leicester City shortly before his 21st birthday but only made his senior professional bow at Rotherham – is an important part of the team's attacking play too.

STAR PERFORMER: Rotherham United goalkeeper Viktor Johansson

"You know you've got someone in goal who is going to pull out saves when we need them," he said. "But on the counter-attacking side as well, there were a few moments where he knows to play it and me, Fred (Onyedinma) and Jordan (Hugill) are up there so it's really helpful to have him."

If Johansson is vital to Rotherham, Green is still working his way up to that status.

Part of it has been getting back to Championship intensity after two years in Slovakian football. Saturday was an important milestone, the first time he has completed 90 minutes for the Millers.

