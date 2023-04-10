Andy Cook fires Bradford City to doorstep of League Two automatic promotion race

Leading scorer Andy Cook scored his 27th goal of the season on his 100th appearance for Bradford City as the Bantams maintained their League Two promotion challenge with a totally dominated display against Sutton United at Valley Parade.

The richly deserved victory completed a double over Sutton and leaves City two points off an automatic promotion place.

Bradford began brightly and were rewarded with a goal in the 12th minute from Scott Banks, who took a pass from Jamie Walker before scoring with a low right foot shot into the far corner of the net from the right hand side of the penalty area.

Sutton ought to have equalised against the run of play in the 30th minute when they were awarded a penalty after keeper Harry Lewis brought down former City striker Lee Angol following misunderstanding with his own defender Sam Stubbs, but Angol fired the spot kick against the bar.

Mark Hughes and Andy Cook have moved Bradford City up to fifth (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Bradford continued to dominate in the second half and almost increased their lead in the 59th minute when Cook headed Brad Halliday's cross against the post.

But four minutes later Harry Chapman scored a fine solo effort, receiving the ball on the left before cutting in and finishing with a low right foot shot into the far corner. Cook added Bradford's third goal in the 71st minute, latching on to a long pass from Alex Gilliead before holding off two defenders to score.

Sutton scored a consolation goal they scarcely deserved with a close range header from Omar Bugiel.

Manager Mark Hughes said: “I was really pleased with what we produced from start to finish.

“We made a mistake on the penalty totally against the run of play. It was a self-inflicted wound but thankfully we weren’t damaged by that.

“I thought we were really good value. We should have been two or three to the good at half-time.

“We weren’t but just needed to replicate it in the second half and were able to get two more goals.

“I’m disappointed not to have a clean sheet but we showed a lot of confidence and belief in ourselves as a group.

“Everybody recognises they are part of a team that’s got good desire and resilience. We’re enjoying what we are doing and I think that showed.