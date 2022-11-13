Prolific Andy Cook opened the scoring with his 15th goal of the season before Scott Banks’ accuracy got the second at Gander Green Lane.

The Bantams are two points off the automatic promotion places and the former Manchester City boss said: “You have to step up and match the challenge they set for you and I thought we did that really well.

“It was two great pieces of quality to take the game away from them.

Andy Cook has scored 15 goals for Bradford and we're only in November (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

“We were really resolute, that’s credit to us to stop balls going into our box.

“We were the team that were trying to play but they don’t allow you to close them down because they put the ball into areas and chase it down.