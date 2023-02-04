Andy Cook keen on Bradford City return, but manager Mark Hughes will look at bigger picture

There are no shortage of reasons why Andy Cook is keen to play for Bradford City on Saturday, but Mark Hughes will look at the bigger picture before coming to a decision.

The visit of Mansfield Town will be Bradford's first Saturday game at Valley Parade since November 19 – the last time the 32-year-old found the net.

A change of formation to a diamond midfield has left Cook on the bench in recent weeks but he wants to face his previous club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is just one complication.

INJURY: But Andy Cook would like to face his previous club, Mansfield Town

“He only broke his nose eight days ago,” said Hughes, whose side have not played since the 0-0 at Stockport County.

“I think the recommendation is probably 10-14 days (before he returns)."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite what recent team-sheets may say, Hughes gives the impression of being very keen to have the targetman and top-scorer available for the first of six February matches – but not at any cost.

“We’ve kept him away from contact," explained. "When he trained within the group it’s fair to say he was a little bit apprehensive but I think he was better as the session went on.

“It’s really about seeing where he is and how comfortable he is.

“There’s no point having Andy Cook holding back because he is a little bit worried about getting a bang on his nose. That’s a possibility given the way he plays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ll just have to make a decision and go from that point.

“He obviously wants to play. He had a great game against them last time out.

“He always likes going up against clubs he’s played for, so we’ll give him as long as we can to see if he can be involved.