Andy Cook makes a Bradford City goal - and still has a bad day in player ratings

Bradford City took a point from their trip to Stockport County.

It could have been worse with the Hatters coming on strong after Alex Pattison’s opener but should have been better, with Andy Cook missing a penalty and failing to snaffle a one-on-one.

Harry Lewis – unable to keep out the goal after initially making a good low save 6

Matty Platt– won some good headers but fortunate not to concede a penalty 6

GOOD START: Tyler Smith was making his full Bradford City debut

Ciaran Kelly – a decent defensive performance 6

Sam Stubbs – the best of the back three 7

Dan Oyegoke – solid performance at wing-back 6

Richie Smallwood – held the midfield well and his tackle created the goal 7

Alex Gilliead – booked and substituted with injury at the interval 5

Clarke Oduor – plenty of effort but not much effect 6

Alex Pattison – three goals in as many goals and he was fouled for the penalty 8

Andy Cook – created the goal but will be judged more on his misses 5

Tyler Smith – a good debut 7

Substitutes:

Liam Ridehalgh (for Gilliead, HT) – made a good case for himself at left wing-back 6

Kevin McDonald (for Oduor, 73) – outstanding block on Paddy Madden 6

Emmanuel Osadebe (for Smallwood, 83) – N/A

Matt Derbyshire (for Smith, 83) – N/A