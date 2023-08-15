Andy Cook makes a Bradford City goal - and still has a bad day in player ratings
It could have been worse with the Hatters coming on strong after Alex Pattison’s opener but should have been better, with Andy Cook missing a penalty and failing to snaffle a one-on-one.
Harry Lewis – unable to keep out the goal after initially making a good low save 6
Matty Platt– won some good headers but fortunate not to concede a penalty 6
Ciaran Kelly – a decent defensive performance 6
Sam Stubbs – the best of the back three 7
Dan Oyegoke – solid performance at wing-back 6
Richie Smallwood – held the midfield well and his tackle created the goal 7
Alex Gilliead – booked and substituted with injury at the interval 5
Clarke Oduor – plenty of effort but not much effect 6
Alex Pattison – three goals in as many goals and he was fouled for the penalty 8
Andy Cook – created the goal but will be judged more on his misses 5
Tyler Smith – a good debut 7
Substitutes:
Liam Ridehalgh (for Gilliead, HT) – made a good case for himself at left wing-back 6
Kevin McDonald (for Oduor, 73) – outstanding block on Paddy Madden 6
Emmanuel Osadebe (for Smallwood, 83) – N/A
Matt Derbyshire (for Smith, 83) – N/A
Not used: Halliday, Doyle, Pointon.