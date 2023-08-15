All Sections
Andy Cook makes a Bradford City goal - and still has a bad day in player ratings

Bradford City took a point from their trip to Stockport County.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 15th Aug 2023, 22:54 BST

It could have been worse with the Hatters coming on strong after Alex Pattison’s opener but should have been better, with Andy Cook missing a penalty and failing to snaffle a one-on-one.

Harry Lewis – unable to keep out the goal after initially making a good low save 6

Matty Platt– won some good headers but fortunate not to concede a penalty 6

GOOD START: Tyler Smith was making his full Bradford City debutGOOD START: Tyler Smith was making his full Bradford City debut
GOOD START: Tyler Smith was making his full Bradford City debut

Ciaran Kelly – a decent defensive performance 6

Sam Stubbs – the best of the back three 7

Dan Oyegoke – solid performance at wing-back 6

Richie Smallwood – held the midfield well and his tackle created the goal 7

Alex Gilliead – booked and substituted with injury at the interval 5

Clarke Oduor – plenty of effort but not much effect 6

Alex Pattison – three goals in as many goals and he was fouled for the penalty 8

Andy Cook – created the goal but will be judged more on his misses 5

Tyler Smith – a good debut 7

Substitutes:

Liam Ridehalgh (for Gilliead, HT) – made a good case for himself at left wing-back 6

Kevin McDonald (for Oduor, 73) – outstanding block on Paddy Madden 6

Emmanuel Osadebe (for Smallwood, 83) – N/A

Matt Derbyshire (for Smith, 83) – N/A

Not used: Halliday, Doyle, Pointon.

