The Bantams clinched a fourth successive away win – the first time they have done that since February 1985.

“It was very much a team effort. Andy Cook will get more headlines for scoring again but everybody worked incredibly hard,” said Hughes.

“The order of the day was to bounce back from a disappointment against Stockport last week and we’ve done that.

Lucky 13 goals for Andy Cook (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

“We know how they play, they are a good side, and we know the angles they are able to create if we don’t set them a problem.

“We play a similar way so we know what causes us a problem. But it was more about intensity, being on the front foot and working hard.

“They will always have a good portion of possession and as an away team you can expect that. But a lot of the play was in front of us, so I was quite prepared to allow them to have the ball in deeper areas and pass around at the back.”

Bradford started strongly and Tyreik Wright and Cook both had chances to score before they took the lead on 13 minutes.

