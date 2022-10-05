Andy Dawson: Hull City rewarded for sticking to the process

The Tigers had lost their last five matches, failing to score in four, before beating Wigan Athletic 2-1 at the MKM Stadium.

With Pedro Martins watching on ahead of his expected appointment, it was a good way for Dawson to sign off.

"It's certainly not about me," he stressed. "The club, the players, everybody needed some points tonight. We had to stop that five-game run.

DELIGHTED: Hull City caretaker coach Andy Dawson

"It's certainly not about me and it's about breaking that cycle and building momentum and looking forward.

"I'm so, so pleased for the players. They deserved that.

"They deserved more on Friday night (the 2-0 defeat to Luton Town, Dawson's first game). They kept to the process, the goal didn't knock their confidence, they kept going and the fans were excellent, they kept behind them.

"If you keep working hard, you keep doing the right things, you keep believing, you stick to the process, you get your rewards.

"We told the, whether it comes tonight or on Sunday, if you do that, the good teams will keep building confidence and win games.

"They'll feel a lot better.

"The first five, six minutes I thought we were excellent, we started with real intensity and built real momentum but one of our pitfalls at the moment is we're giving cheap goals away.

"That happens in football. Do you stick to the plan? Do you keep believing? I thought the goal was excellent, we'd worked on it the last couple of days.

"It was a fantastic ball from Coyley and a great finish from Dimi (Pelkas).

"That will have given them a little bit of belief as well. We scored not long after they'd scored.

"That gives them confidence to keep building.

"To man I thought every single one of them - subs used, subs not used - supported each other and it's not a coincidence you get your rewards in the end."Cyrus Christie made a positive contribution as a right-winger not only in terms of his own performance but right-back Lewie Coyle's.

"Christie came on the other night and I thought him and Doc (Greg Docherty) made a real impact," said Dawson. "It's a squad game.

"You don't have to win the game in the first 15, 20 minutes but you want to be in the game.

"Cyrus deserved his start and he balanced the team out really well.

"They all gave everything they could., The ones that came off were exhausted, some of them are still building fitness.

"If Cyrus came inside it allowed Lewie to overlap. It gives Coyley confidence there's a recovery run so it gives shape and discipline so your team looks right.

It needs to because it was something we needed to address because on transition we can be so open.