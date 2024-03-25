Andy Dawson on how Hull City tour will help him coach players better for 'exciting' run-in to come

The Tigers squad – minus those who were on international duty with their countries and the injured Liam Delap – spent last week at the Turkish holiday result of Antalya training but also spending time with each other off the pitch.

With seven new signings in January – although international commitments kept Abdulkadir Omur and Noah Ohio away – some players were still getting to know each other and for coaches like Dawson understanding their personalities better will help him push the right buttons in training.

"Sometimes when you go away from your normal training environment you see a different side of people in a positive sense," said the former Tigers captain, now a key part of Liam Rosenior’s backroom staff.

"They come out of their shell a little bit and it's amazing how you can tweak little extra bits out of people when they feel more comfortable with you, and you're more comfortable with them.

"They'll start opening up on the football pitch because that's the way it works psychologically.

"The week was a massive benefit. Lads who haven't had many minutes recently got time in the friendly (a 1-0 defeat to the Curacao national team) which will benefit them for the run-in."

UNDERSTANDING: Hull City assistant coach Andy Dawson

Hull have a three-point gap to make up on the play-off places. They have a game in hand on sixth-place Norwich City but a goal difference disadvantage which might mean they need four extra.

"There's always a balance, especially at this time of the season," said Dawson. "Mentally and physically the players can be really tired. Since January we've had a lot of new players and that takes time to bed in.

"You see them laughing, bantering and challenging each other psychologically in training then they sit down and have a meal together away from Cottingham (where the Tigers train).

"Normally they're having lunch then rushing off to go to the gym or to do media duties at the training ground."

These are exciting times for a club that was in League One three years ago, and spent the last two seasons consolidating in the Championship.

"The progression we've made on and off the pitch is enormous," said Dawson.

"Everyone's in a real good place and we've got an exciting time ahead.

"To be where we are, it's a great position so let's go and enjoy it and hit it head on.

"We're all in the game for pressure and it's a lot better pressure at this end but you don't want to be sat in mid-table either.

"You can see with five weeks to go where you're probably going to end up if you're mid-table and you don't want that. You want to be in and around it, in the mix of it, and that's where we are.

"It's certainly something we've got to thrive on and enjoy and you could see in Antalya the lads were absolutely flying, they were engaged and enthusiastic and they want to learn and get better. Their attitude to everything is first class.

