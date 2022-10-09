Andy Dawson pulls no punches after Hull City's defeat at Huddersfield Town

An own goal from Lewie Coyle just before the half-hour mark put Town in front against their fellow Championship strugglers with Ryan Longman missing a huge chance to level ahead of the interval.

That moment was punished early in the second half when Michal Helik crowned an impressive performance with his first goal for the club.

Dawson said: "It was disappointing. We need to start better.

Hull City caretaker boss Andy Dawson. Picture: Getty Images.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Coming from a fantastic result and performance on Wednesday (against Wigan Athletic), we expected the same intensity and willingness to fight for everything and we did not get that, if I am totally honest with you, in the first half.

"I did not think there was much in the game. I thought it was pretty even-steven. But it's about us and we have to show that grit, determination and quality on the ball, which we did not show and turned it over too cheaply.

"In those games, you have to go in at 0-0. It doesn't mean you lose a game because you don't play well and we spoke about that earlier.

"Did they dominate us? Absolutely not. But we gave two poor goals and did not take our chances. We had two fantastic chances to get back in it.

Advertisement Hide Ad