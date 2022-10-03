Andy Dawson to remain Hull City caretaker coach for Championship visit of Wigan Athletic

After sacking Shota Arvelade on Friday, hours a televised game at home to Luton Town, the Tigers had initially hoped to make an appointment before the next game, but now seem to have accepted defeat in that.

Popular former defender Dawson will take Tuesday morning's press conference to preview the game against Leam Richardson's side.

Former Sheffield Wednesday manager Carlos Carvahal remains the favourite for the post after leaving United Arab Emirates side Al-Wahda on Sunday evening. He has also been linked with Wolverhampton Wanderers, who have had a strong Portuguese influence in recent years.

STAYING PUT: Hull City caretaker coach Andy Dawson on the touchline against Luton Town

Middlesbrough sacked Chris Wilder on Monday morning.