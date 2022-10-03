Andy Dawson to remain Hull City caretaker coach for Championship visit of Wigan Athletic
Hull City caretaker coach Andy Dawson will remain in charge of the club for Wednesday's Championship visit of Wigan Athletic.
After sacking Shota Arvelade on Friday, hours a televised game at home to Luton Town, the Tigers had initially hoped to make an appointment before the next game, but now seem to have accepted defeat in that.
Popular former defender Dawson will take Tuesday morning's press conference to preview the game against Leam Richardson's side.
Former Sheffield Wednesday manager Carlos Carvahal remains the favourite for the post after leaving United Arab Emirates side Al-Wahda on Sunday evening. He has also been linked with Wolverhampton Wanderers, who have had a strong Portuguese influence in recent years.
Middlesbrough sacked Chris Wilder on Monday morning.
Before taking over at Hillsborough in 2012, Carvahal managed two Turkish clubs in Besiktas and Istanbul Basaksehir. Hull's owner/chairman, Acun Ilicali, in Turkish and many of the signings he has made at Hull, plus Arveladze, have spent time in the Super Lig there.