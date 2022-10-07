When Shota Arveladze was sacked on Friday, the aim was to have a replacement in place by Wednesday's game at Wigan Athletic.

Martins was there, having arrived on Tuesday evening for talks, but Dawson was in charge of a greatly improved performance and much-needed 2-1 win.

The one-cap Portugal midfielder, who won consecutive titles in his last three full seasons at Olympiacos, sat next to owner Acun Ilicali and posed for photographs.

HOLDING THE FORT: Hull City caretaker manager Andy Dawson will be on media duties on Friday

But he is understood to have returned home to attend to personal matters with the deal not yet sealed, so Dawson will take Friday's press conference to preview the Yorkshire derby at Huddersfield Town.

Whether he will be in charge for Sunday's game remains to be seen.

Speaking after the Wigan game, Dawson thought he was handing over a team in good shape after ending a five-match losing streak.

"I hope he's see a team that's hard-working, that tries to give everything and play in a certain way and has won three point so is probably confident and ready to kick on," he said when asked what he thought Martins, who he had not yet spoken to, would have made of it.

Wednesday felt like a good way for Dawson to sign off, with the crowd singing their popular former defender's name throughout the game.

"I'm proud to be part of this football club, I've been part of it for many years as a player, for the last few as a coach, and when the team's successful and things are positive there's no better feeling," he said.

"They (the fans) saw a team that gave everything, they were at it and fans want to see that.

"I know as a player here yes we want to play good football but there's two parts to football. They'll buy into any tackle, any header won. That's as important as anything in the game."

Leo Perkovich is also set to stay as caretaker manager at Middlesbrough for Saturday’s game at Millwall, although the interview process for Chris Wilder's replacement is believed to be up and running.