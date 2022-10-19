The Tigers deservedly secured their first away success of the campaign, and a long-awaited first victory at this level at Bloomfield Road since way back in 1974. A second win for caretaker boss Andy Dawson will also improve his chances of getting the Hull job permanently.

Hull went close in the 23rd minute. Dimitrios Pelkas played the ball neatly into the path of Ryan Longman, but he dragged a low strike wide from the edge of the Blackpool box.

The visitors were beginning to build some decent momentum, and they bagged a scrappy opening goal three minutes later.

Hull City goalscorer Greg Docherty (Picture: Barrington Coombs/Getty Images)

Longman bundled home his first goal of the season from a yard out after the Blackpool back-line failed to clear Pelkas’s in-swinging corner-kick.

There was a swift reply from the Seasiders when, just past the half-hour mark, Kenny Dougall clinically swept home Theo Corbeanu’s cross at the far post to register his second goal in as many games.

Deep into first-half added time Hull bagged a dream goal to dramatically retake the lead.

Greg Docherty, pictured, notched his first of the campaign, rifling home brilliantly from 25 yards after taking a neat touch from Ryan Woods.

Hull had a definite spring in their step in the early stages of the second period.

They almost made it 3-1 when Pelkas skipped easily past defender Callum Connolly before curling an effort just off target.

Hull wrapped up their win with 11 minutes left.

This time, Regan Slater fired home from 20 yards, with the help of a deflection, after skipper Jacob Greaves’ initial effort was diverted into the midfielder’s path.

Blackpool: Maxwell, Connolly, Williams (Poveda-Ocampo 80), Thorniley, Garbutt (Husband 63), Wright (Bridcutt 57), Patino, Corbeanu, Dougall, Yates, Madine (Hamilton 64). Unused substitutes: Carey, Grimshaw, Trusty.

Hull: Baxter, Christie (McLoughlin 90), Tobias Figueiredo, Alfie Jones, Greaves, Seri (Sinik 72), Woods, Docherty, Slater (Tufan 90), Pelkas (Fleming 82), Longman (Estupinan 71). Unused substitutes: Ingram, Jarvis.