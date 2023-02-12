Ange Postecoglou 'focused on Celtic' but does not rule himself out of the running for Leeds United position

Ange Postecoglou has insisted his focus has been firmly on Celtic amid speculation linking him with the vacant managerial post at Leeds United.

The 57-year-old has impressed since joining the Glasgow club ahead of the start of last season, winning the SPFL title and League Cup while his side are currently nine points clear of closest rivals Rangers.

Leeds have been on the hunt for a new manager since they sacked Jesse Marsch on Monday after a run of four wins in 20 Premier League games. However, Postecoglou swatted aside the speculation when asked what he might say to concerned Celtic supporters – but did remark how quickly things can change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t think I need to say anything to them,” said Postecoglou, after Celtic’s 5-1 win over St Mirren in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup at Parkhead.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - JANUARY 21: Ange Postecoglou, Manager of Celtic, applauds the fans following the team's victory in the Scottish Cup Fourth Round match between Celtic and Greenock Morton at Celtic Park Stadium on January 21, 2023 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

“I think what the supporters want is to make sure I’m focused on preparing the team every week to win games of football and to play football that’s going to excite them and make them proud. That’s my responsibility.

“I get the excitement round things like that. If I had a player in a similar boat I’d just tell him, ‘keep playing your football and don’t worry about anything else, all those kinds of things are just noise’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I take my own advice on stuff like that. I’ve been around the game long enough to know how quickly it changes.