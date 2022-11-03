Rotherham had led 2-1 thanks to goals from Ben Wiles, a big summer target for the Clarets and substitute Chiedozie Ogbene, who netted on his return from injury - and were well placed to record a shock result.

But the game turned on a second yellow card of the game on 75 minutes for Cohen Bramall - dismissed by referee Leigh Doughty after a challenge on Clarets sub Conor Roberts - and Burnley laid siege at the end of the Roses encounter.

Manuel Benson equalised early in added time and Halil Dervisoglu completed the dramatic turnaround by netting the winner

Rotherham United manager Matt Taylor. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Taylor was angry about the award of a Burnley throw-in which he claimed led directly to Burnley's winning goal.

The Millers boss said: "You need various things when you come to Burnley - you need a good performance, which we had, you need a little bit of luck, which I'm not sure we had on the night, and you need the officials to make the right decisions, and we certainly didn't get that."

Asked which decisions frustrated him most, Taylor replied: "The throw-in which led to the third goal. You could see my players' reaction, clearly. The fourth official saw it, the linesman was two yards away and didn't see it.

"My player has gone to pick up the ball because it was our throw-in, and then he's out of position for the third goal.

"People will think I'm moaning but they are huge, huge moments in the game."

Taylor believes that the decision-making that went against his side is something that the Millers must repeatedly contend with when they face 'a bigger club' at Championship level.

He continued: “It always happens to Rotherham when we go to a bigger club. They'll play the maximum amount of time, like they did in the first half. We have that week in and week out."