'Angry' Sorba Thomas on why he felt he had to leave Huddersfield Town on loan

Sorba Thomas says he was "angry" to lose his place at Huddersfield Town and left on loan because he needs to be playing regular football for the sake of his international career.

The Wales winger struggled for game-time after the World Cup, where his only involvement was as an 89th-minute substitute against the United States of America.

Thomas started three of seven matches on his return - one of them in a much-changed FA Cup team - and was substitute in two more before being loaned to promotion-chasing Blackburn Rovers.

After making a big decision on the back of head coach Mark Fotheringham's view of the player, the Terriers sacked him a fortnight later. His replacement, Neil Warnock, does not have the option of using Thomas as he is only due to be in charge until the end of the season.

LOANED OUT: Huddersfield Town winger Sorba Thomas has joined Blackburn Rovers

Thomas was one of Huddersfield's best players last season but struggled to regain that form in 2022-23.

"There was frustration towards the end with my time at Huddersfield," said Thomas, who had started every Huddersfield game bar one under Fotheringham before going to Qatar.

"I wasn't playing and I want to use that anger and determination to help Blackburn back in the play-offs. It's where they should be. I keep eyes on Huddersfield, I want them to do well but we're in different situations.

"I need to help where I am right now. "

Thomas felt him being out of the side was not in his best interest or the Terriers'.

"Not playing is something I did not want," he said. "I felt I could have helped Huddersfield a lot with what I can bring to the team.

"That is football. Sometimes you fall out of favour with some managers and that is life. Once I went to the World Cup, I knew I needed to be playing football week in, week out. I want to be in the Wales team, not just in the squad or on the bench."