Bradford City's match at Notts County next month will be shown live on Sky Sports.

The November 18 game at Meadow Lane has been moved to 12.30pm for live broadcast.

It will be the second time in three internatonal breaks the Bantams have featured live on Sky - hardly suprising given their following.

Notts County are the second-best attended club in this season's League Two, though still nearly 7,000 behind Bradford's average gate. Luke Williams' side are top of the table after 12 games.

MAGPIES' NEST: Meadow Lane will host the Sky Sports cameras as well as Bradford City in November