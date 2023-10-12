All Sections
Another Bradford City game moved for live television coverage as Sky Sports show battle of League Two's best-supported teams

Bradford City's match at Notts County next month will be shown live on Sky Sports.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 12th Oct 2023, 11:21 BST

The November 18 game at Meadow Lane has been moved to 12.30pm for live broadcast.

It will be the second time in three internatonal breaks the Bantams have featured live on Sky - hardly suprising given their following.

Notts County are the second-best attended club in this season's League Two, though still nearly 7,000 behind Bradford's average gate. Luke Williams' side are top of the table after 12 games.

MAGPIES' NEST: Meadow Lane will host the Sky Sports cameras as well as Bradford City in NovemberMAGPIES' NEST: Meadow Lane will host the Sky Sports cameras as well as Bradford City in November
The Bantams are finding it much tougher, in 14th, but should have a new manager in place by then after Mark Hughes was sacked earlier this month. Midfielder Kevin McDonald is currently in caretaker charge.

