Another Bradford City game moved for live television coverage as Sky Sports show battle of League Two's best-supported teams
Bradford City's match at Notts County next month will be shown live on Sky Sports.
The November 18 game at Meadow Lane has been moved to 12.30pm for live broadcast.
It will be the second time in three internatonal breaks the Bantams have featured live on Sky - hardly suprising given their following.
Notts County are the second-best attended club in this season's League Two, though still nearly 7,000 behind Bradford's average gate. Luke Williams' side are top of the table after 12 games.
The Bantams are finding it much tougher, in 14th, but should have a new manager in place by then after Mark Hughes was sacked earlier this month. Midfielder Kevin McDonald is currently in caretaker charge.