MK Dons have sacked manager Liam Manning with the club second from bottom in League One.

The decision came after Saturday’s home defeat to Fleetwood Town, with the club six points from safety and only off the bottom of the division on goal difference. Daniel Batty claimed 90th-minute winner as the visitors came from behind to hand MK Dons their 13th loss of the League One campaign.

Assistant coaches Chris Hogg and David Wright, and goalkeeper coach Darren Smith have also left the club. Manning led the club to the League One play-offs last term as they finished just one point behind second-placed Rotherham United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, they have failed to build on that after losing the likes of Tottenham Hotspur loanee Troy Parrott who scored eight goals and provided seven assists in 41 games for the club last term.

OXFORD, ENGLAND - APRIL 19: Liam Manning, Head Coach of Milton Keynes Dons looks on prior to the Sky Bet League One match between Oxford United and Milton Keynes Dons at Kassam Stadium on April 19, 2022 in Oxford, England. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sporting director Liam Sweeting said: “Liam, Chris and David have worked tirelessly over the last 16 months and we are hugely grateful for their dedication as well as what they were able to achieve on and off the pitch, particularly last season.

“As well as being thoroughly professional and dedicated, they have represented the club impeccably throughout their time with us. Our thanks as well to Darren, who stepped in to help us during a difficult period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ultimately, given the position we find ourselves in, our decision now is to change the leadership and my full focus is on identifying and appointing the right person to, first and foremost, guide us out of this current situation, before then taking us forward. That process begins immediately."

Chairman Pete Winkelman added: “It is with a real sadness that we have to make this decision. Liam and his team accomplished so much for us last season, providing some fantastic memories in a campaign we will never forget – for that we are all so grateful.”

Advertisement Hide Ad