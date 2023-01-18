Another rival of Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United sack their manager amid Championship relegation battle

Blackpool have sacked Michael Appleton as head coach with the club sitting second from bottom in the Championship.

A club statement on Wednesday afternoon confirmed: “Blackpool Football Club has today relieved Michael Appleton of his duties as head coach. Assistant head coach David Kerslake will also be leaving with Michael.

“The club would like to thank Michael and David for their efforts during their time at Bloomfield Road and wish them all the best for the future. The club hope to be able to announce a new head coach in the coming days.”

Blackpool are 23rd in the table, only one point above Wigan Athletic in last. They are currently three points from safety having lost 2-0 at Watford last weekend, in what has proven to be Appleton’s final game in charge.

The Tangerines had enjoyed a fine FA Cup victory over Premier League Nottingham Forest as they beat the top-flight outfit 4-1 in the third round on January 7. Their last win in the Championship came on October 29, with the club winless in their last 10 league outings.