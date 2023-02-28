Antonio Conte will not be in the dugout for Tottenham Hotspur against Sheffield United on Wednesday night with Cristian Stellini set to take charge for a fifth game.

Spurs have won all four of their matches during Stellini’s temporary stint in charge, as Conte continues to recover from gallbladder surgery. He had been undergoing rehabilitation in Italy but is expected back in England this week.

However, Stellini revealed he would not be present at Bramall Lane as Spurs take on the Blades, who occupy second place in the Championship table.

"I think this week he will be back. He's not in charge for this game but our doctor decide the right moment,” said Stellini.

MARSEILLE, FRANCE - NOVEMBER 01: Cristian Stellini, Assistant Manager of Tottenham Hotspur gives their team instructions during the UEFA Champions League group D match between Olympique Marseille and Tottenham Hotspur at Orange Velodrome on November 01, 2022 in Marseille, France. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Spurs were on the end of an FA Cup upset last season as Middlesbrough beat Conte’s men at the Riverside Stadium. Stellini has hinted at changes for the visit to South Yorkshire with Tottenham carrying no fresh injury concerns from their 2-0 win over Chelsea on Sunday.

"All the players are good. It's normal that after two days the players need more time to recover,” he added. “We will pick the right team to play a right match, we can win by making the right changes. We are completely trusting in the players.