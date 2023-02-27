Antonio Conte's return date revealed as Tottenham Hotspur prepare for FA Cup clash at Sheffield United

The Italian has been recovering from surgery on his gallbladder which has seen him miss a number of recent Tottenham Hotspur fixtures. Assistant Cristian Stellini led the team against Chelsea on Sunday and took his record for this season to four wins out of four when he has deputised.
Spurs head to Sheffield United on Wednesday night in the fifth round of the FA Cup but Stellini was unbale to provide clarity on the manager’s return to the dugout.
“My feeling is he will be back this week but I don’t know when,” said with Spurs to face the Blades on Wednesday and Wolves on Saturday.
“It is like a teenager that has to become mature. The team react in this way and they take responsibility. Everyone, players that play and players that are not playing. This is why I am glad to stay here and keep the chair of Antonio warm.”
Reflecting on the 2-0 win over Chelsea, which arrived via goals from Oliver Skipp and Harry Kane, Stellini added: “We played a great game but the confidence was fine also when Antonio stayed in Italy.
"We have to follow the momentum and stay and be consistent in the performance. So this is what we spoke with the team a lot but the performances were good also before and sometimes not consistent. Now we are consistent and we have to follow in this way.”