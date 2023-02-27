Antonio Conte's return date revealed as Tottenham Hotspur prepare for FA Cup clash at Sheffield United

Antonio Conte is expected back in England this week but it is unclear if he will be in the dugout at Bramall Lane on Wednesday evening.

The Italian has been recovering from surgery on his gallbladder which has seen him miss a number of recent Tottenham Hotspur fixtures. Assistant Cristian Stellini led the team against Chelsea on Sunday and took his record for this season to four wins out of four when he has deputised.

Spurs head to Sheffield United on Wednesday night in the fifth round of the FA Cup but Stellini was unbale to provide clarity on the manager’s return to the dugout.

“My feeling is he will be back this week but I don’t know when,” said with Spurs to face the Blades on Wednesday and Wolves on Saturday.

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 14: Antonio Conte, manager of Tottenham Hotspur during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 leg one match between AC Milan and Tottenham Hotspur at Giuseppe Meazza Stadium on February 14, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

“It is like a teenager that has to become mature. The team react in this way and they take responsibility. Everyone, players that play and players that are not playing. This is why I am glad to stay here and keep the chair of Antonio warm.”

Reflecting on the 2-0 win over Chelsea, which arrived via goals from Oliver Skipp and Harry Kane, Stellini added: “We played a great game but the confidence was fine also when Antonio stayed in Italy.

