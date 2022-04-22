The supposed behaviour is in stark contrast to Tommy Rowe, whose season could be over after finally finding playing with a groin injury too much.

There were allegations of players in a local gym this week “joking about getting relegated in (the) next game and getting (drunk) after”. A post referred to “five or six Rovers players... the younger ones” and Branden Horton, Charlie Seaman, Bobby Faulkner and Norwich City loanee Josh Martin were mentioned by others.

Rovers will be relegated tomorrow unless they beat Burton Albion and Gillingham lose at Portsmouth.

Gary McSheffrey: Doncaster manager says players will be sacked if they are heard joking about relegation. Picture Bruce Rollinson

“I spoke to them one on one and asked what happened, what conversations took place,” revealed McSheffrey. “If any conversations of that type did take place, they’d have just been removed from the club immediately.

“A few of the players mentioned were at the gym but not even in the vicinity where conversations were taking place.

“One was there with a friend nothing to do with the club – I believe the friend is on holiday next week and that may have been what they were joking about. I asked them specifically whether the relegation word was used and about going out drinking etc and they said no.

“They’re believable young players so I have to trust them. If anything had come out or still does, those players would be removed.

Out: Rovers' Tommy Rowe will miss the rest of the season after playing through the pain barrier with a groin injury. Picture: Tony Johnson

“Bobby Faulkner is Doncaster through and through, those words wouldn’t come out of his mouth.

“All I can do is remind the players they are representing the club whatever they do. Wearing Doncaster Rovers kit, you’re always going to be judged.”

Whatever ire is poured on Rovers after a dismal season, the versatile Rowe is surely exempt.

“Tommy Rowe has been playing with a groin injury for quite a few weeks so he’s going to see a specialist and see if it’s a hernia,” said McSheffrey. “He feels it’s affecting his performance level.”