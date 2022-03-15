The deadline-day arrivals of Quina, on loan from Watford, and Amine Bassi, borrowed from Metz, have revitalised the Reds, who can move within a point of Reading if they win at home to Bristol City tonight and the Royals’ game at Bournemouth goes to form.

Quina and Bassi could be luxury players but coach Asbaghi has struck the right balance with them and as a result Barnsley were disappointed only to draw 1-1 with Fulham on Saturday when a third win in five games was in the offing.

Now Asbaghi can see belief growing, and the feel-good factor at Oakwell only increased yesterday when Bury-born midfielder Callum Styles was surprisingly named in Hungary’s squad for March’s friendlies against Serbia and Northern Ireland, courtesy of a grandparent.

“Dom is a good player, it was just about getting the chance to play,” says Asbaghi of the 22-year-old who spent the first half of the season not playing on loan at Fulham – one league start and a substitute appearance, both in September.

“He comes from a really tough environment, competing with a lot of really good players but when he came here he had chances to play and he improved a lot.

“You can come from teams like Watford and Fulham and have the attitude that you’re a little bit better than everybody but he has come here in a really humble way. He’s working just as hard for the team as you would expect of player from the academy who has a real feeling for the club.

“He’s a humble person who knows he’s good but he doesn’t let that confidence grow too much so he doesn’t do the work that’s necessary.

“He’s a role defensively he has to feel comfortable with. If all the time he was playing really deep he would not feel he could do that in a good way and it would take away a lot of his offensive skills, then we would think we weren’t getting the best out of him.”

Quina is motivated by a desire to prove a point but not in a nasty, snarling way.

“No one was expecting the club to stay up so that’s our motivation, just to prove people wrong,” he explains.

“When I’m playing that’s when I’m happiest. I don’t just want to play now and go at the end of the season.

“Every game I give everything because I hate to lose and I want to prove people wrong because people don’t expect the lads to stay up. I still believe we can stay in this league.”

Asbaghi says it is true on the terraces too.

“I think the fans, the players and the staff were the only ones who kept believing,” he says. “I think those fans who didn’t believe that two months ago believe it more now.”

Asbaghi has developed a way of playing which gives Quina and Bassi great freedom behind Carlton Morris and their understanding is surprisingly good given how little time they have had to work on it, with Asbaghi saying: “I can count on my fingers how many normal training sessions we’ve had.”

Quina has therefore found a different way.

“We speak to each other and I’ve tried to look at them and see what their strengths are, where I can help them, it hasn’t really been much in training,” he explains.

“Bassi probably understands me quite a lot. Every time I make a run he tries to find me, and Morris the same. I have a good connection with both of them but I think all the team have a good connection and we try to help each other.”

Styles is a doubt tonight with a minor injury but Asbaghi says if he does not face the Robins, he will be fit for Saturday’s trip to Sheffield United. Aaron Leya Iseka is in a similar position, but Victor Adeboyejo is out.

Last six games: Barnsley DDLWWL; Bristol City LDLDLD

Referee: D Webb (County Durham)