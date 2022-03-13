Barnsley boss Poya Asbaghi left frustrated by Fulham’s late leveller

Carlton Morris gave the Tykes the lead late in the first half; however, Fulham’s sustained pressure finally told late on with Harry Wilson’s impressive effort.

The visitors sent waves of early attacks to the opposition goal. The Barnsley defence remained resilient and cleared efforts from Aleksandar Mitrovic and Bobby Decordova-Reid off the line.

An uncharacteristic mistake from Tosin Adarabioyo allowed Morris to close in on the Fulham goal before he was upended by the aforementioned defender. Morris slammed the penalty straight down the middle to beat goalkeeper Marek Rodak and give the Tykes the lead in the 44th minute.

OPENING SALVO: Carlton Morris celebrates with his team-mates after scoring from the penalty spot for Barnsley against Fulham at Oakwell on Saturday. Picture: Tony Johnson.

The striker almost claimed a second in the dying embers of the half but his chipped effort was hooked off the line by Tim Ream.

Fulham stepped up another gear in the early stages of the second half as they sought the equaliser. Neco Williams, Wilson and half-time substitute Tom Cairney linked well on the right before Fabio Carvalho blasted over after Mitrovic knocked the ball down from a cross.

The leaders hunted for a way back into the game and found a leveller in the 86th minute when Wilson unleashed an unstoppable curling effort past the outstretched arms of goalkeeper Bradley Collins.

Asbaghi said: “If somebody told us before the game that you get a 1-1 draw with Fulham, it’s one of the only games this season where we would feel happy drawing at home.

AGONY: Carlton Morris shows his frustration after Barnsley conceded a goal against Fulham. Picture: Tony Johnson.

“But we are leading the game and we are giving a really good performance – controlling the lead.

“They had the ball in the second half, of course they would have, but we were controlling exactly where they were allowed to have the ball.

“It really frustrates me the way we concede the goal because we are defending really well but there is a situation in the second ball where we are not determined enough to take the initiative and just kick the ball.

“It’s the second time in a row that this has happened, so it takes away a lot of joy from a really good performance.

“I’m really proud of the performance the players gave, but it has a bitter taste right now.”

Callum Styles missed the contest through injury but Asbaghi hopes to have the midfielder back for Saturday’s trip to Sheffield United. He may even return to fitness in time for tomorrow’s visit of Bristol City.

Barnsley: Collins, Brittain, Andersen, Helik, Kitching, Wolfe (Palmer 68), Gomes, Vita (Oduor 90), Bassi (Josh Benson 82), Quina, Morris. Subs Not Used: Walton, Hondermarck, Halme, Cole.

Fulham: Rodak, Williams, Adarabioyo, Ream, Robinson, Reed (Ivan Cavaleiro 71),Seri (Cairney 46), Wilson, Carvalho, Reid (Rodrigo Muniz 80), Mitrovic. Subs Not Used: Tete, Hector, Chalobah, Gazzaniga.