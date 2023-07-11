All Sections
Assessing potential new clubs for 'ready to leave' Leeds United forward Patrick Bamford including Sheffield United, Watford and Nottingham Forest

An exodus is underway at Elland Road and among the players being linked with an exit is forward Patrick Bamford.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 11th Jul 2023, 15:22 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 15:22 BST

The 29-year-old has had an extremely mixed five years at Leeds United, with a 17-goal haul in the Premier League and an England cap among the highs. However, he has endured a frustrating last two years and has seen injury hinder his progress.

According to Mail Online, Bamford could depart with the forward said to be among the players “ready to leave the club”. The forward is well-travelled but has not made a move in a transfer window since Leeds signed him from Middlesbrough in 2018.

The Yorkshire Post has taken a look at four clubs Bamford could suit for the 2023/24 campaign if he does indeed leave Leeds.

The 29-year-old has had an extremely mixed five years in West Yorkshire. Image: Bruce RollinsonThe 29-year-old has had an extremely mixed five years in West Yorkshire. Image: Bruce Rollinson
Nottingham Forest

West Bridgford is where it all started for Bamford. He was given his first taste of professional football by Forest before sealing a move to Chelsea at just 18. Taiwo Awoniyi’s 11-goal return last season was respectable, but fellow forwards Emmanuel Dennis, Sam Surridge and Chris Wood managed just six goals between them. Strengthening in attack may be something Forest wish to do this summer.

Sheffield United

Rhian Brewster and Oli McBurnie are the only senior out-and-out strikers on the books at Bramall Lane, and neither were prolific when the Blades were last in the Premier League. Bamford’s link-up play could potentially help the talented Iliman Ndiaye thrive.

Luton Town

Luton are not blessed with a squad full of Premier League experience, therefore Bamford’s top flight know-how could prove tempting. The Hatters are unlikely to have a war chest that can compete with many of their top flight counterparts, but Leeds’ relegation may force the Whites to lower their valuation of Bamford.

Watford

Two years ago, Bamford was being linked with Tottenham Hotspur. However, it no longer seems completely unfeasible that he would secure a Championship move. Joao Pedro and Britt Assombalonga have both left Watford, therefore the Hornets may be in the market for another forward following the addition of Rhys Healey.

