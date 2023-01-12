Aston Villa could be without six players against Leeds United but new signing could be eligible for Premier League tie

Belgian midfielder Leander Dendoncker will be absent due to suspension as he was sent off in the FA Cup last weekend as Villa were dumped out of the competition by League Two Stevenage in arguably the biggest upset of the third round.
It proved a costly fixture for Villa as Matty Cash and Ludwig Augustinsson both picked up injuries during the contest. Cash will be assessed ahead of Leeds’ visit over a groin injury while Augustinsson was forced off after 81 minutes with an ankle problem and is unlikely to play a part on Friday.
In another concern for Unai Emery’s side, the fitness of John McGinn is unclear after he picked up a hamstring complaint during Villa’s win over Tottenham Hotspur on New Year’s Day and has not featured since.
Diego Carlos and Jed Steer are Aston Villa’s two long-term injuries, with the pair both expected back next month following serious Achilles problems. A welcome boost arrived for Villa on Wednesday evening in the shape of new signing Álex Moreno.
The defender has joined Emery’s side for an undisclosed fee. His move is subject to international clearance and a successful visa application and it remains to be seen if he is eligible to feature against Leeds.