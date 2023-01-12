Aston Villa could be without six players against Leeds United but new signing could be eligible for Premier League tie

Aston Villa are facing a number of injury concerns ahead of their Premier League meeting with Leeds United on Friday night.

Belgian midfielder Leander Dendoncker will be absent due to suspension as he was sent off in the FA Cup last weekend as Villa were dumped out of the competition by League Two Stevenage in arguably the biggest upset of the third round.

It proved a costly fixture for Villa as Matty Cash and Ludwig Augustinsson both picked up injuries during the contest. Cash will be assessed ahead of Leeds’ visit over a groin injury while Augustinsson was forced off after 81 minutes with an ankle problem and is unlikely to play a part on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In another concern for Unai Emery’s side, the fitness of John McGinn is unclear after he picked up a hamstring complaint during Villa’s win over Tottenham Hotspur on New Year’s Day and has not featured since.

Aston Villa's Spanish head coach Unai Emery gestures on the touchline during the English FA Cup third round football match between Aston Villa and Stevenage at Villa Park in Birmingham, central England on January 8, 2023. (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diego Carlos and Jed Steer are Aston Villa’s two long-term injuries, with the pair both expected back next month following serious Achilles problems. A welcome boost arrived for Villa on Wednesday evening in the shape of new signing Álex Moreno.