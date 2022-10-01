Aston Villa loanee nets winner as Bradford City continue fine run of League Two form against Harrogate Town

Andy Cook had earlier opened the scoring from the penalty spot with his 12th goal of the season before Jaheim Headley levelled for the hosts during the second half’s opening exchanges.

The Bantams forged ahead on the quarter-hour mark when Harry Chapman was scythed down by right-back Kayne Ramsay as he burst into the home box and Cook drilled the resulting penalty firmly into Peter Jameson’s bottom-right corner.

But the effort proved the visitors’ only on-target attempt of the first half with Harry Lewis called upon to deny Luke Armstrong twice and Alex Pattison once at the other end.

Bradford City manager Mark Hughes watched his side defeat Harrogate Town on Saturday afternoon. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Harrogate went on to level within two minutes of the restart when on-loan Huddersfield left-back Headley grabbed his first senior goal by beating Lewis at his near post with a firm 15-yard drive following Josh Austerfield’s square pass.