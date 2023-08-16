All Sections
Australia Women 1 England Women 3: Lionesses roar into World Cup final with Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo strikes

England booked a place in the final of the Women’s World Cup with a 3-1 win over Australia.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 16th Aug 2023, 13:09 BST
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 13:10 BST

England boss Sarina Wiegman named an unchanged side for the semi-final and her faith was rewarded as attacking trio Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo all weighed in with goals to send the Lionesses through.

Toone opened the scoring in the first-half in spectacular fashion, rendering Australia stopper Mackenzie Arnold helpless with a thunderous effort.

Australia hit back through Sam Kerr, who levelled proceedings just after the hour mark with a long-distance strike.

England booked a place in the final of the Women’s World Cup with a 3-1 win over Australia. Image: STEVE CHRISTO/AFP via Getty ImagesEngland booked a place in the final of the Women’s World Cup with a 3-1 win over Australia. Image: STEVE CHRISTO/AFP via Getty Images
However, the Lionesses did not take long to respond and restored their lead through Hemp.

Russo sealed the win late on, firing a low shot beyond Arnold with just four minutes of normal time remaining.

England will now face Spain in the final, which is scheduled for 11am (BST) on Sunday, August 20.

