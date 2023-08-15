Australia stand in the way of England and the Women’s World Cup final.

England have enjoyed a stellar campaign thus far, capturing the hearts of a nation on their road to the semi-final of the tournament. However, in the semi-finals, they will face an Australia side who have enjoyed a similarly impressive tournament.

Sarina Wiegman's road to this stage of the World Cup began last month with a narrow group stage victory over Haiti. Further wins over Denmark and China helped England book a place in the final 16.

A dramatic win over Nigeria via penalties took the Lionesses to the quarter-finals and they advanced to the penultimate stage by seeing off Colombia. Next up for England is host nation Australia and the winner will take on Spain in the final.

England Women are targeting a place in the World Cup final. Image: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Here is all the information you need ahead of England’s semi-final.

When is Australia v England?

The match will be held on Wednesday, August 16, and the action will get underway at 11am (BST).

How can I watch Australia v England on TV?

BBC One will be showing the match live and there will be commentary available on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds.

How can I stream Australia v England?