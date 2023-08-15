HERE is how Yorkshire clubs figured in the away attendance stakes in the second week of the new EFL season – and a run-down of the best followings across all three divisions.

The biggest away attendance of the weekend across was recorded by Sunderland, who took a huge contingent of 5,655 supporters to Deepdale for their Championship fixture at Preston.

Leeds United took a sell-out 2,213 allocation for their game at Birmingham City. Sheffield Wednesday sold out their total of 2,006 tickets for the trip to East Yorkshire to face Hull City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A total of 1,750 away fans watched Middlesbrough in their televised Saturday lunch-time game at Coventry City.

Yorkshire clubs figured prominently in the weekend list of away attendances across the EFL.

Leicester City took 2,247 supporters to Huddersfield Town, while an away following of 1,763 saw Blackburn Rovers draw at Rotherham United.

The biggest away support in League One saw Charlton Athletic take 1,904 supporters to Peterborough United. Derby County were backed by an estimated 1,700 sell-out contingent in their derby at Burton Albion.

Meanwhile, Barnsley took 500 supporters to Bristol Rovers, also a sell-out allocation due to reconstruction work at the Memorial Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

League Two provided the second highest away following of the weekend with 2,818 Grimsby Town supporters making the trip to Meadow Lane for the game at Notts County.

Doncaster Rovers took 358 fans to Newport County. Bradford City's home game against Colchester United included 283 U's followers. There were no away figures for Harrogate Town's home game with Forest Green.

Top six away EFL followings last weekend: Sunderland (5,655 at Preston), Grimsby (2,818 at Notts County), Leicester (2,247 at Huddersfield), Leeds (2,213 at Birmingham), Plymouth (2,104 at Watford), Sheffield Wednesday (2,006 at Hull).

Meanwhile, EFL competitions have amassed a total attendance of more than one million across the first week of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday’s Matchday Two in the Championship, League One and League Two attracted 427,724 supporters across the 36 games.

That came a week after a record-breaking opening weekend, with 543,168 heading through the turnstiles in what was the highest aggregate opening weekend attendance this century.