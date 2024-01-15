Ayr United part ways with Sheffield Wednesday icon as they condemn abuse 'online and in stadiums'
The 52-year-old, a Sheffield Wednesday fan favourite, left his post as manager of the under-23s at Hillsborough to take the reins at Ayr in 2022. The club finished second in the Scottish Championship in his first full season in charge, but form has declined this term.
He leaves with Ayr hovering just two points above rock-bottom Arbroath. In a statement confirming his departure, Ayr highlighted that Bullen had been on the receiving end of abuse they described as “never justifiable”.
A section of the club’s statement read: “The club would also like to take this opportunity, once again, to highlight that abuse of any individual is not acceptable.
“Lee has been subject to abuse both online and in stadiums over recent weeks. Nobody deserves any form of abuse, it is never justifiable and we urge supporters to challenge this type of behaviour whenever they see or hear it.”
Ayr’s chairman David Smith said: “It is undeniable that the club is unrecognisable from the one Lee walked in to over two years ago and this is testament to his work throughout his time as head coach.
“Lee embodies the #WeAreUnited and has been a terrific ambassador for the football club. He has delivered the on-field targets set by the board throughout his time in charge from avoiding relegation in the 2021/22 season, to overachieving on expectations with a second place finish last season, in addition to generating a significant player sale for the first time in many years.
“The relationship with the academy has never been stronger and much of that is down to Lee's time and effort in developing that link. Few will know the personal sacrifices he has made to make our club better.
“Despite having the obvious challenge of recruiting a new midfield given injuries at the start of the season, ultimately on-field results over a sustained period of time have not been good enough and it is with real regret that we have come to this decision."