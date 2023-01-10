Barcelona are open to offers for ex-Leeds United star Raphinha, according to reports in Spain.

The Brazilian, who only arrived at the Camp Nou for a reported £55m in the summer, is one of three players the La Liga giants could offload this month. The winger has three goals and five assists in 21 games since joining the club but has started in just seven league games this term.

Speaking to El Chiringuito TV, Barcelona-based journalist Jose Alvarez said that Raphinha was one of three players would could leave the Camp Nou this transfer window, alongside Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres.

Raphinha joined Leeds from Rennes for £17m in October 2020 and enjoyed an impressive two seasons at Elland Road. He earned his first international cap during his time at Leeds before moving to Barca in the summer.

Barcelona's Brazilian forward Raphinha looks on during the Spanish League football match between FC Barcelona and RCD Espanyol at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on December 31, 2022. (Photo by PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images)

He had been the subject of interest from Chelsea and Arsenal but held out for an offer from the La Liga club. Barca are three points clear at the top of La Liga with 16 games played. Manager Xavi did not express a desire to add to his squad last week.