The Brazilian, who only arrived at the Camp Nou for a reported £55m in the summer, is one of three players the La Liga giants could offload this month. The winger has three goals and five assists in 21 games since joining the club but has started in just seven league games this term.
Speaking to El Chiringuito TV, Barcelona-based journalist Jose Alvarez said that Raphinha was one of three players would could leave the Camp Nou this transfer window, alongside Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres.
Raphinha joined Leeds from Rennes for £17m in October 2020 and enjoyed an impressive two seasons at Elland Road. He earned his first international cap during his time at Leeds before moving to Barca in the summer.
He had been the subject of interest from Chelsea and Arsenal but held out for an offer from the La Liga club. Barca are three points clear at the top of La Liga with 16 games played. Manager Xavi did not express a desire to add to his squad last week.
He said: “We are who we are and we are happy. This team are winners. They want to win and they show me in every training session. I am very happy with what I have.”