Barnsley 0 Carlisle United 3 - Reds stunned by Oakwell Cup defeat

Carlisle United caused a shock on their first trip to Oakwell since 1986 as they beat Barnsley 3-0 in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Goals from Harry McKirdy, Jack Bridge and Nathan Thomas secured the Sky Bet League Two side an impressive away win against Championship opposition.

Both sides went into the match on the back of league defeats at the weekend, with Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel making seven changes, compared to Steven Pressley’s two.

Those alterations looked to have backfired when Carlisle were gifted the opener following a mistake from debutant Aapo Halme. The defender, signed from Leeds in the summer, let a pass run through his legs for the goalkeeper – only for McKirdy to steal in and prod the ball past Brad Collins from close range for the 24th-minute opener.

Carlisle set out to inflict more misery on the hosts after the break and doubled their lead when Bridge converted from the penalty spot in the 58th minute after Thomas had been fouled inside the penalty area.

Sheffield United loanee Thomas then added his name to the scoresheet with an arrowed finish in the 64th minute, completing the scoring after bursting into the penalty area.

Barnsley: Collins, J Williams, Halme, Andersen, Pinillos, Wilks (Thomas 61), McGeehan, Styles (Miller 74), Chaplin (Bahre 60), Woodrow, Thiam. Unused substitutes: Radlinger, B Williams, Sibbick, Moon.

Carlisle: Collin, Elliot, Webster, Knight-Percival, Iredale, Bridge, Jones, Scougall, Thomas (Hope 76), Loft (Hayden 81), McKirdy (Olomola 65). Unused substitutes: Sagaf, Gray, Branthwaite, Mellish.

Referee: B Toner (Lancashire).