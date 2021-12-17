Barnsley 0 West Bromwich Albion 0 - player ratings

CLEARANCE: In keeping with the rest of the Barnsley team, Callum Brittain's best work was defensive

The Reds did some magnificent work to keep the ball out of their own net, but it never felt like there was much danger of them breaching the West Bromwich Albion backline, as reflected in the marks for their players.

Brad Collins - made one good save from a deflected effort but he was well protected 7

Michal Helik - typified Barnsley' s determination to keep the ball out 8

Mads Andersen - stood up to the physical test every Valerien Ismael side serves up 7

Liam Kitching - a really important tackle in either half 7

Jordan Williams - a solid game at right wing-back 6

Claudio Gomes - unable to get into the game 5

Josh Benson - his swerving free-kick was one of Barnsley's few threats of his time on the pitch 6

Callum Brittain - a vital goalline clearance in the first period 7

Callum Styles - played behind split strikers but found it hard to get into the game 5

Carlton Morris - made a brilliant overhead clearance but West Brom's roughhouse marking made it tough for him to attack 6

Aaron Leya Iseka - struggled to make an impact but the service was not exactly plentiful 5

Substitutes:

Devante Cole (for Benson, 64) - brought on to use his pace but the whole game was at the other end by then 5

Clarke Oduor (for Iseka, 84) - N/A