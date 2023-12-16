All Sections
Barnsley 1 Charlton Athletic 1: Reds denied win by Corey Blackett-Taylor leveller

Charlton Athletic came from behind to earn a point following a 1-1 draw at play-off hopefuls Barnsley.
By PA Sport Staff
Published 16th Dec 2023, 17:26 GMT
Updated 16th Dec 2023, 17:26 GMT

Adam Phillips opened the scoring for the home side, with Corey Blackett-Taylor providing the second-half equaliser. Blackett-Taylor broke through the Barnsley defence in the seventh minute, but he could only find the side-netting as the angle drew tighter.

Barnsley midfielder Herbie Kane looked to have found the top corner from 25 yards out in the 20th minute, but Charlton keeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer tipped over.

The hosts broke the deadlock in the 24th minute under controversial circumstances when Kane battled well to retrieve the ball in the left corner, driving inside to find Phillips who slotted home.

Corey Blackett-Taylor levelled for Charlton Athletic. Image: LYN KIRK/AFP via Getty ImagesCorey Blackett-Taylor levelled for Charlton Athletic. Image: LYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images
Corey Blackett-Taylor levelled for Charlton Athletic. Image: LYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

Maynard-Brewer and head coach Michael Appleton were booked in the aftermath of the goal, with the Addicks arguing the ball had left the field of play in the build-up.

Blackett-Taylor scored the equaliser for Charlton in the 70th minute. Driving in from the left, he beat several defenders before firing past Liam Roberts.

